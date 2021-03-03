Undefeated prospect WBO #9 contender Yomar “The Magic” Alamo of Aguas Buenas, Puerto Rico arrived in Kissimmee, Florida for his upcoming fight of this Friday, March 5th at the Osceola Heritage Park where he will face Jesus Alberto “Barreterito” Beltran for the vacant WBO Latino jr. welterweight title as part of the popular Boxeo Telemundo Spring Series. Alamo arrived with his Father/trainer Armando Alamo. The Alamo-Beltran bout will be televised live at 12 AM by the Telemundo Network. Limited tickets are on sale at www.ticketmaster.com