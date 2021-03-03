The final press conference was held today for Friday’s “SUPERWOMEN” PPV headlined by the 10-round 154-pound unification showdown between undefeated three-division and current WBC/WBO super welterweight champion Claressa Shields and unbeaten IBF champion Marie-Eve Dicaire at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Michigan.

Claressa Shields: “It’s my career and I feel like people underestimate me when I speak about how great I am. But if I didn’t say how great I am, no one in this room would have ever called me great because they just don’t recognize it. Only the greats know that they’re great.

“Like Muhammad Ali. Nobody called him the greatest of all time. They actually called him the ‘Louisville Lip’ because he talked too much. If he had never said he was the greatest of all time, he would have never been considered the greatest of all time. No matter what boxer comes along, nobody can get in front of Muhammad Ali. That’s how I feel about myself.

“Muhammad Ali is the greatest of all time and Claressa Shields is second. I am the greatest woman of all time and 98% of men in the world can’t beat me.”

Marie-Eve Dicaire: “When I became a world champion, I was like is that it? Is there something more? This is when I started focusing on being an undisputed champion. Facing Claressa Shields is, for me, the opportunity of a lifetime. I worked all my life to get here. My work, my sweat and my blood got me here, so for sure I’m going to be 100% in the ring.”