Weights from Biloxi John Vera 160 vs. Cleotis Pendarvis 160

Christon Edwards 144.5 vs. Jonathan Steele 144

Eridson Garcia 130 vs. Jose Valenzuala 129

Tyler Tomlin 140 vs. Ricardo Ocampo 144

Michael Williams, Jr. 149 vs. Mike Tutt 149

Jonathan Montrel 138 vs. Jose Abuel 140

Quincy Lavallais 154 vs. Anthony Bowman 159

Randy Blythe 158 vs. Starr Johnson 154 Venue: Biloxi Conference Center in Biloxi, Mississippi

Promoter: RJJ Boxing

TV: UFC Fightpass Shields-Dicaire final press conference

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.