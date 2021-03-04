Mexican Challenger Jesus Alberto “Barreterito” Beltrán of Los Mochis arrived in Kissimmee, Florida for his upcoming fight this Friday, March 5th at the Osceola Heritage Park where he will face Yomar “The Magic” Alamo for the vacant WBO Latino Jr. Welterweight title as part of the popular Boxeo Telemundo Spring Series. Beltran arrived with his cousin former WBO world champion Ray Beltrán who is now his trainer. The Alamo-Beltran bout will be televised live at 12 AM by the Telemundo Network. Limited tickets are on sale at www.ticketmaster.com