March 4, 2021
Boxing News

Beltran hits Kissimmee

Image0 (2)

Mexican Challenger Jesus Alberto “Barreterito” Beltrán of Los Mochis arrived in Kissimmee, Florida for his upcoming fight this Friday, March 5th at the Osceola Heritage Park where he will face Yomar “The Magic” Alamo for the vacant WBO Latino Jr. Welterweight title as part of the popular Boxeo Telemundo Spring Series. Beltran arrived with his cousin former WBO world champion Ray Beltrán who is now his trainer. The Alamo-Beltran bout will be televised live at 12 AM by the Telemundo Network. Limited tickets are on sale at www.ticketmaster.com

“Man-Man” returns Saturday in Miami
Weights from Biloxi

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>