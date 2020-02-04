Former world champion Guillermo Rigondeaux will seek to become a three-time, two-division world champion when he moves down to bantamweight to challenge former champion Liborio Solis for the vacant WBA title live on Showtime this Saturday from PPL Center in Allentown, Pa.

The 39-year-old Rigo will be fighting at bantamweight for the first time in his career.

“I know at super bantamweight I am a force to be reckoned with,” said Rigondeaux. “Now that I’m moving down to bantamweight, I feel stronger and I’m getting the most out of my skills. The bantamweight and super bantamweight divisions are filled with great fighters to test myself against. It’s a very exciting time and I am training very hard for each opportunity that is granted to me.

“Solis is a good opponent and a worthy challenger, but I am ready to reclaim my status as a world champion. I’m going to show people why I am one of the best boxers of my generation.

“This is a very big deal for me. For years I was one of the best fighters in the world, if not, the best fighter in the world. When you’re a champion, you only fight the top opponents and those are the type of fights I want. I’m going to start another long reign as champion beginning February 8.”