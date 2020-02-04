February 4, 2020
Efe Ajagba opponent named

Undefeated heavyweight Efe Ajagba (12-0, 10 KOs) will take on former title challenger Razvan Cojanu (17-6, 9 KOs) in the 10-round co-main event on FOX March 7 from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Cojanu has lost four of his last five, but is coming off a six round decision win over Tamaz Zadishvili (5-13-1, 3 KOs) in October.

The night of heavyweight action is headlined by undefeated Adam Kownacki looking to thrill his hometown crowd when he takes on Robert Helenius in a 12-round WBA heavyweight title eliminator. The opening attraction will see rising heavyweight Frank Sanchez step in to face Philadelphia’s Joey Dawejko in a 10-round battle.

The non-televised undercard lineup will include super lightweight Zachary “Zungry” Ochoa (20-1, 7 KOs) in an eight-round fight and undefeated heavyweight Robert Alfonso (19-0-1, 9 KOs) in an eight or 10-round attraction against Carlos Negrón (20-3, 16 KOs).

Rounding out the action is heavyweight prospect Steven Torres (2-0, 2 KOs) in a four-round bout and the pro debut of Boston’s Francis Hogan in a four-round middleweight fight.

Rigo set for bantamweight debut

