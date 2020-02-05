By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO #2 Joseph Parker (26-2, 20 KOs) will clash with Shawndell Terrell Winter (13-2, 12 KOs) at the Ford Centre at The Star, Frisco, Texas, on February 29. Parker is coming off a ten round stoppage of Alex Leapai in his only bout for 2019. There was talk of Parker getting a WBO heavyweight title shot at the vacant title if the WBO makes a decision to strip IBF, WBA, WBO champion Anthony Joshua for his decision to defend against the IBF #1 Kubrat Pulev in preference to defending against WBO #1 Oleksandr Usyk.