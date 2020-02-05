By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
WBO #2 Joseph Parker (26-2, 20 KOs) will clash with Shawndell Terrell Winter (13-2, 12 KOs) at the Ford Centre at The Star, Frisco, Texas, on February 29. Parker is coming off a ten round stoppage of Alex Leapai in his only bout for 2019. There was talk of Parker getting a WBO heavyweight title shot at the vacant title if the WBO makes a decision to strip IBF, WBA, WBO champion Anthony Joshua for his decision to defend against the IBF #1 Kubrat Pulev in preference to defending against WBO #1 Oleksandr Usyk.
Well, here we go! Once again, the deck of cards in the selection of fighters to fight each other are shuffled. Joshua’s promotors are really being careful on his next opponent so they don’t lose any investment money for later down the road for bigger things to happen.