John Riel Casimero/Sean Gibbons presser in Manila By Nick Giongco WBO bantamweight champion John Riel Casimero and his official representative Sean Gibbons hosts a press conference on Wednesday in Manila to promote the Filipino’s April 25 unification bout with WBA-IBF titlist Naoya Inoue in Las Vegas.

