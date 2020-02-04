WBO featherweight champion Shakur Stevenson (13-0, 7 KOs) will make the first defense of his world title on March 14 against three-time world title challenger Miguel “Escorpión” Marriaga (29-3, 25 KOs) at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Three days later, Irish featherweight Michael “Mick” Conlan (13-0, 7 KOs) will make his annual St. Patrick’s Day (March 17) pilgrimage at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in a 10-rounder against Belmar Preciado (20-2-1, 13 KOs).

The Stevenson-Marriaga co-feature will see former junior featherweight world champion Jessie Magdaleno (27-1, 18 KOs) fight unbeaten Sakaria Lukas (23-0, 16 KOs) in a 10-round featherweight showdown. Stevenson-Marriaga and Magdaleno-Lukas will be televised on ESPN.

Conlan-Preciado and a 10-round female super featherweight showdown between Mikaela Mayer (12-0, 5 KOs) and former champion Melissa Hernandez (23-7-3, 7 KOs) will stream on ESPN+.