Heavyweight Jonathan Rice (13-4-1, 9 KOs) of Los Angeles by way of South Carolina quieted the hometown crowd supporters of local favorite Christian Mariscal (13-4, 6 KOs), stopping him in round two on Saturday night at the Big Punch Arena, in Tijuana, Mexico.

The fit-looking 6’5 Rice came out in round one pumping his left jab. Mariscal took them well and fought back gamely. In round two, it looked like more of the same when Rice abruptly ended things with a quick straight right hand that put Mariscal down and out for the count. Rice won the WBC silver intercontinental title.

Unbeaten featherweight Donald Brown (7-0, 5 KOs) was supposed to be in the co-feature. Word is that he had to pull out due to a minor car accident but will be back in action soon.

The event titled “Battle at the Border” was promoted by GM3 Boxing and Gonzalez Boxing Promotions.