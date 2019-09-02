By Héctor Villarreal



In a non-title combat, IBA superfly champion Ronal “El Gallito” Batista (11-1, 8 KOs) scored a TKO win over Nicaraguan Bairon Rostran (3-2-1, 1 KO) who didn’t answer to the bell for round five of the fight scheduled for eight. Rostran presented a tough opposition for Batista until round four when the local caught him with good combinations which made the Nicaraguan quit at the start of fifth.

A sold out Gimnasio Escolar in David, Panama was the perfect scenery for Yaditza Perez (11-13-1, 5 Kos) to successfully defend her female WBC Latino flyweight belt by the way of unanimous decision over Venezuelan Luisana Bolívar (11-8-1, 7 KOs).

Local female bantamweight Teresa “La Polla” Almengor (4-1-2, 2 KOs) needed only 1:54 to make Colombian Maria Andrea Miranda (16-17,10 KOs) quit in round one.

Veteran Colombian welterweight Carlos Saenz 20-4, 10 KOs) scored a unanimous decision in six over local Ricardo Rodriguez (0-5-1).