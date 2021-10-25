Thirty Dollars and a Cut Eye, the new book from Hall of Fame promoter J Russell Peltz, is an important book containing 57 chapters, 424 pages covering his 50 years in boxing.

What Peltz accomplished seems almost impossible today. He became a successful boxing promoter at the age of 22. You would think a kid that young would get eaten alive in the cutthroat world of professional boxing – especially on the mean streets of Philadelphia.

But Peltz is just as tough as the fighters he promoted. He’s been threatened, sued, punched, robbed at gunpoint, even had his office firebombed.

He learned the fight game on the job in an era when there was little TV money. You had to promote and sell tickets in those days. You put butts in seats or you didn’t survive.

Throughout his career, Peltz saved every contract, profit & loss statement, photo, program, poster, you name it. His office is like a boxing museum. All the facts and figures are accurate.

This book is an amazing real-life look at what it is to be in the business of boxing.

Peltz also happens to be one of the great raconteurs of the sweet science.

He tells dozen of fascinating and often humorous anecdotes about the fighters and boxing people he knew and worked with.

Joe Frazier, Bernard Hopkins, Marvin Hagler, Benny Briscoe, Willie Monroe, Cyclone Hart, Tyrone Everett, Matthew Saad Muhammad, Artur0 Gatti, Jeff Chandler, Charles Brewer, The Blue Horizon, The Spectrum, Atlantic City, USA Tuesday Night Fights, ESPN2 Friday Night Fights, they’re all here. And there’s so much more.

Whether you’re a serious boxing fan, or you’re a boxing historian, or you have an interest in Philadelphia boxing, this book is required reading.

Not only will you be entertained, you’ll bring back fond memories, and learn lots of new things about the sport we all love.

What is Thirty Dollars and a Cut Eye in reference to? You’ll find the answer in Chapter Five.

Now available on Amazon.com. Read it free if you have Kindle Unlimited.