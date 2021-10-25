By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO #1 light-middleweight Tim Tszyu (19-0, 15 KOs) will clash with WBOv#7 Takeshi Inoue (17-1-1, 10 KOs) on November 17 in Sydney. In August, Tszyu was made the mandatory challenger to the WBO light-middleweight champion Brian Castano, and he is looking forward to a world title opportunity in 2022.

“That’s the thing. [Castano’s] on mandatory now so he’s got no choice but to fight me,” Tszyu told the West Australian. “Yeah, once I start smacking him in the face he’s going to regret his words, I guess.”

He continued, “Look, Castano is going to be a tough challenge. Charlo, I don’t rate Charlo. I never did. Charlo’s just overrated. Charlo’s just in a world of his own. Castano is a tough competitor, his pressure and his awkwardness.

“He’s only small and he always makes it into his fight so the aim is to make his fight into my fight.”