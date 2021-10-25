Junior lightweight Jordan White (12-1, 10 KOs) stopped Joe Perez (15-6-2, 10 KOs) in round six headlining an eight-bout card in front of almost 3,000 enthusiastic fans at Live Casino Hotel Maryland in Hanover, Maryland.

In round one, White dropped Perez with a right behind the ear. In round three, White dropped Perez twice. In round five, White landed a hard jab that was followed by a blistering right that sent Perez to the canvas. In round six, Perez suffered a cut over his right eye. Although Perez started steadying himself, the fight was halted after the 6th round due to the cut.

Other Results:

Demond Nicholson pounded out an eight-round unanimous decision over Victor Darocha in a super middleweight contest.

Daroacha was tough early as he tried to take the fight to Nicholson. Nicholson came on strong over the second half of the fight and he hurt Darocha several times in rounds seven and eight.

Nicholson, 169 lbs of Laurel, MD won by scores of 79-73 twice and 78-74 to raise his mark to 24-4-1. Darocha, 168.2 lbs of Sao Paulo, BRA is 9-6-1.

Christian Otero remained undefeated with a six-round unanimous decision over Ebrima Jawara in a super featherweight encounter.

Otero, 132.2 lbs of New York won by scores of 59-55 and 58-55 twice and is now 4-0. Jawara, 132 lbs of Germantown, MD is 4-2,

AJ Williams won the ABF Atlantic Super Middleweight title with a six-round unanimous decision over Ricardo Beccerrill.

Williams used his height and length to control most of the action. The two mixed it up on occasion with Beccerrill having little success as Williams got the best of most of the flurries. The tall Williams was effective using his body shots and left hooks upstairs.

Williams, 166.4 lbs of Baltimore, won by scores of 60-57 and 59-55 twice to raise his record to 5-1. Beccerrill, 167.2 lbs of Kinston, NC is 2-10-1

Jeter Promotions signee Brandon Chambers captured the ABF Mid-Atlantic super bantamweight title with a six-round split decision war over Blake Quintana in a fight that featured undefeated fighters.

Quintana came out quickly and he backed Chambers up on the ropes and wailed away on the popular Baltimore fighter. Chambers weathered the storm and started to give as good as he got by setting up his flurries with body shots.

Both guys took turns leading furious exchanges, but it was Chambers who won by scores of 58-56 twice, while Quintana took a card 58-56.

Chambers, 122.8 lbs of Baltimore is 6-0-1. Quintana, 121.2 lbs of Nebraska is 4-1.

Ernest Hall won a four-round unanimous decision over Jaqeem Hutcherson in a super bantamweight clash.

Hall,121.2 lbs of Baltimore, MD won by scores of 40-36, 39-37 and 38-38 and is now 4-1. Hutcherson, 122.8 lbs of Forestville, MD is 2-1.

Joseph Veazey remained undefeated with a 4th and final round stoppage over Chameir Rice in a super welterweight clash.

In round two, Veazey dropped Rice with a short right hand. In round four, Veazey landed a right that badly wobbled Rice, and the fight was stopped.

Veazey, 148.4 lbs of Baltimore is 5-0 with four knockouts. Rice, 148.4 lbs of Spartanburg, SC is 1-4-1.

Antonio Dunton-El won a four-round majority decision over Chamar Flowers in a featherweight bout.

Dunton-El, 128 lbs of Baltimore, MD won by scores of 40-36, 39-37 and 38-38 and is now 1-0-1. Flowers, 127.6 lbs is 1-1.

Jeter Promotions will be back in Philadelphia at 2300 Arena on Friday, December 3rd. The company will return to Live Casino Hotel Maryland on Saturday, February 19th,