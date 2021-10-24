“Oscar Valdez can’t keep ducking.”

“I smelled blood,” said newly-crowned WBO super featherweight champion Shakur Stevenson after dethroning reigning champ Jamel Herring. “I saw he was bleeding and was like, ‘OK, I have to attack the cut. I was trying to touch the cut to make the doctor try and stop it.”

Steven also made it very clear who he wants to fight next. “There’s only one fight left at the end of the day. It’s the biggest fight at the end of the day. Oscar {Valdez} can’t keep ducking. It’s time for him to fight. There’s nothing else to look forward to. The 130-pound division needs to unify. Let’s get it!

“I want to be a superstar in the sport. I’m here to last. I take my craft very seriously. I’m disciplined.”

Promoter Bob Arum added, “A sensational performance from Shakur Stevenson, who showed why so many think he’s the future pound-for-pound king. Jamel Herring displayed the heart of a champion, but he was in there with an incredible fighter tonight.”

* * *

Jamel Herring: “He’s sharp and slick. His hand-eye coordination is very good. No excuses. He was just the better man tonight.”

Herring stated that he plans to continue fighting.

Brian McIntyre (Herring Trainer): “Younger, faster. He was sharp tonight.”