Former featherweight world champion Shakur Stevenson (17-0, 9 KOs) dominated, stopped, and dethroned WBO junior lightweight world champion Jamel “Semper Fi” Herring (23-3, 11 KOs) on Saturday night before a crowd of 5,123 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Stevenson was too quick and too skilled for the 35-year-old champion, both on the outside and the inside. Herring was cut in round ten and referee Mark Nelson waved it off when Shakur started teeing off. Time was 1:30.
At the time of the stoppage, Stevenson was pitching a shutout on two of the three cards.
The stoppage was unexpected, but that was an excellent performance by Stevenson. After his last fight against Conceicao, I can’t imagine Valdez is in a rush to fight another pure boxer, but that’s the fight to make now.
Look at Valdez’s resume? He has fought nothing but world class boxers from all over the country. He has a solid resume and is always fighting the best that’s why some of his fights are so close on the cards. Valdez a true world champion has been in many wars with legit competition.
Valdez lost in his last fight. Need to give that belt to a real champ Stevenson
Wow, Stephenson’s boring ass finally stopped somebody.
SS was too much to handle for Herring. SS displayed all the offensive and defensive skills, including a mean streak. I want to see SS vs. Valdez.
As for Herring, he should get his eye healed and continue fighting because he fought a highly skilled cat named SS.
To defeat SS, it will take a highly aggressive, inside fighter who is a dedicated body puncher. In addition, this fighter will need physical strength with a high punch volume. Maybe (just maybe), this type of fighter will serve as SS’s weakness. Otherwise, SS will have to seek bigger challenges at 135.
There are levels in boxing where willingness and desire alone cannot attain. That was the difference between Herring and Stevenson with the latter being too sophisticated and sharp for a raw willing warrior like Herring. This guy Stevenson is for real. He did not bore me tonight.
Best of the young guns
How is this POS not in prison yet? Stevenson guilty of felony assault, look it up.
the arena was 25% full.
curious..
due to covid? or SS not drawing?