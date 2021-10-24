Former featherweight world champion Shakur Stevenson (17-0, 9 KOs) dominated, stopped, and dethroned WBO junior lightweight world champion Jamel “Semper Fi” Herring (23-3, 11 KOs) on Saturday night before a crowd of 5,123 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Stevenson was too quick and too skilled for the 35-year-old champion, both on the outside and the inside. Herring was cut in round ten and referee Mark Nelson waved it off when Shakur started teeing off. Time was 1:30.

At the time of the stoppage, Stevenson was pitching a shutout on two of the three cards.