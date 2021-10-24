In the main event of Title Night 4: Fight 4 The Cure at the Convention Center in Tampa, Florida unbeaten Miami welterweight Harold Calderon (25-0, 17 KOs) wins via disqualifications at 2:37 of round six. Calderon sent a frustrated Luis Eduardo Florez (25-22, 21 KOs) down twice in the fifth round. Florez in retaliation starting fouling which was not to be tolerated by referee Chris Young and stopped the fight due to disqualification.

In the co-main event, St. Petersbught, FL, native Clarence Booth (21-4, 13 KOs) battled Alejandro Munera (6-4-4, 5 KOs) in an eight-round action-packed lightweight attraction. Throughout all eight rounds, Booth and Munera exchanged vicious power punches, but Booth’s power proved to be greater in the eighth and final round when scoring a technical knockout at 2:37.

In a super featherweight attraction, undefeated Rosalinda Rodriguez earned a technical knockout via stoppage at 1:16 in round two when Elizabeth Tuani’s corner halted the fight. Rodriguez (13-0, 3 KOs) keeps his perfect record intact, as she notched her thirteen career win against Tuani (1-4, 0 KOs).

In a four-round welterweight duel, rising prospect Bobby Henry (5-0, 3 KOs) remained unbeaten with a competitive and well-fought unanimous decision over Puerto Rico’s Bryant Costello.

In the ten-round middleweight bout, hard-punching Otabek Kholmatov (4-0, 4 KOs) from Sirdaryo, Uzbekistan sends his opponent twice to the canvas on the first round. In 51 seconds of the second round, he would stop Juan Gabriel Medina with a brutal body shot.

In a welterweight showdown, Jean Guerra Vargas (6-0, 1 KOs) from Caguas, Puerto Rico gets a split decision with scores of (38-37, 38-37, 38-37) over Rueben Morales.

In a fourth-round heavyweight bout, Adrian “The Pretty Boy” Pinheiro (4-0, 4 KOs) gets his fourth knockout win against veteran Milton Nunez (37-28-1, 32 KOs).

In a super lightweight bout, Puerto Rico sensation Bryan Lopez (3-0, 2 KOs) stops his opponent via a technical knockout in the second round.

In the pay-per-view opener, Istvan Bernath (8-0, 6 KOs) from Budapest, Hungary stops his opponent in the first round with a vicious left hook.