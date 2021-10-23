Herring-Stevenson Undercard Results State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia: Junior welterweight journeyman Eric Palmer (13-14-5, 1 KO) surprised previously unbeaten Roddricus Livsey (8-1-1, 5 KOs), winning a six round split decision. Scores were 58-56, 58-56 Palmer, 59-55 Livsey. In a clash of unbeaten 3-0 featherweight prospects, Haven Brady Jr. (4-0, 3 KOs) scored a four round unanimous decision over Roberto Negrete (3-1, 1 KO). Scores were 40-36 3x. Junior welterweight Antione Cobb (1-0, 1 KO) needed just 58 seconds to knock out Jerrion Campbell (2-2, 0 KOs). A right hand laid out Campbell. Lightweight Harley Mederos (2-0, 1 KO) won a four round unanimous decision over Deljerro Revello (0-2). Scores were 40-35 3x. WBA sets deadline for Aleem-Hovannisian

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

