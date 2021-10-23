State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia:
Junior welterweight journeyman Eric Palmer (13-14-5, 1 KO) surprised previously unbeaten Roddricus Livsey (8-1-1, 5 KOs), winning a six round split decision. Scores were 58-56, 58-56 Palmer, 59-55 Livsey.
In a clash of unbeaten 3-0 featherweight prospects, Haven Brady Jr. (4-0, 3 KOs) scored a four round unanimous decision over Roberto Negrete (3-1, 1 KO). Scores were 40-36 3x.
Junior welterweight Antione Cobb (1-0, 1 KO) needed just 58 seconds to knock out Jerrion Campbell (2-2, 0 KOs). A right hand laid out Campbell.
Lightweight Harley Mederos (2-0, 1 KO) won a four round unanimous decision over Deljerro Revello (0-2). Scores were 40-35 3x.