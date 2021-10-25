On November 5 at Palazzo dello Sport in Rome, Italy, European Union featherweight champion Mauro Forte (16-0-1 with 6 KOs) will put his belt on the line against Francesco Grandelli (15-1-1 with 3 KOs) over the 12 round distance on the DAZN-streamed Signani-Diaz card promoted by Opi Since 82-Matchroom Italy.

Both Forte and Grandelli have been Italian featherweight champions. Mauro Forte has also won the WBC Mediterranean and IBF International featherweight titles. In the European Boxing Union rankings, Forte is #4 while Grandelli is #7. The current European featherweight champion is Karim Guerfi (France) and Forte and Grandelli want to challenge him.

Mauro, where are you training?

“At Golden Power gym in Rome with coach Emiliano Filippi. We work togheter since I competed as an amateur. For this fight, we traveled to other Italian cities to spar with pros like Vincenzo La Femina, Raffaele Imparato and IBO world super featherweight champion Michael Magnesi.”

You mentioned your amateur career. Tell us about your best results.

“I had 54 amateur fights: I won the Italian Golden Gloves and a silver medal to the Italian championship tournament.”

Did you see Francesco Grandelli’s fights?

“Yes and I respect him. He is a good fighter and will be a difficult opponent. I am well prepared and therefore I am confident to win.”

If you beat Grandelli, you will keep defending the European Union title?

“I don’t think so. The winner should have an opportunity against the European featherweight champion Karim Guerfi. I saw his fights and I know that I can beat him.”

Do you have a boxing idol?

“I like a lot Canelo Alvarez, Terence Crawford and Vasily Lomachenko for their skills and rapidity. As a fan, my favorite fighter was Miguel Angel Cotto. I also liked Mike Tyson, who was considered just a big puncher but who also had defensive skills (at least at the beginning of his career).”

* * *

The other fights of the Roma Boxing Night. In the light heavyweight division, Serhiy Demchenko (Ukraine, 23-15-1 with 15 KO) will fight Hrvoje Sep (Croatia, 10-0 with 8 KOs) on the 6 rounds distance. Also, super welterweight Mirko “Terminator” Natalizi (Italy, 11-0 with 7 KO) will fight for the IBF International belt. His opponent will be announced shortly. Super lightweight Armando Casamonica (Italy, 3-0) will fight Mauro Loli (Italy, 5-2) on the 6 rounds distance. Italian super bantamweight champion Maria Cecchi (5-0 with 1 KO) will fight Bec Connolly (UK, 3-10) on the 8 rounds distance.