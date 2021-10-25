October 25, 2021
Mike Perez headlines in Dusseldorf Nov 13

Legacy Sports Management is back with its flagship event Legacy Fight Night from the Classic Remise in Dusseldorf, Germany on November 13th. Former world title challenger WBA #12 cruiserweight Mike Perez (25-3-1, 16 KOs) tops the bill against Argentine Jose Gregorio Ulrich (17-4, 6 KOs) in a ten round contest.

Perez made his long-awaited comeback back in August on the first installment of the Legacy Fight Night Series in Dubai with a demolition job over Tony Salam, winning via a fourth round stoppage claiming the WBA Inter-Continental cruiserweight title. Ulrich’s last fight was against Mateusz Masternak in Poland just under one year ago losing by a 7th round stoppage.

An all-South American affair between Argentina’s Augustin Mauro Gauto (16-0) and Venezuelan David Barreto (16-1) supports the evening’s main event in the light flyweight division alongside local super middleweight Timo Rost (11-1-2).

Jamaican heavyweight Lenroy Thomas (24-5-1) takes on Argentine Marcos Antonio Aumada (21-10) over 8 rounds. Fellow Legacy stablemate Ramona Graeff (1-0) faces off against Marina Sakharov (5-13-2) of France. Graeff made a good start to life in the pro ranks defeating Karina Kopinska on her professional debut in Dubai.

2016 Olympian Hamza Touba makes his professional debut against Mishiko Shubitidze (17-19-3) in the super flyweight division and Irish-based Slovakian Vladimir Belujsky (12-3-1) joins the fun in the super middleweight division.

Heavyweight Idrissou Djeretchissou makes his professional debut in a 4 round bout, Yaser Yueksel (11-3-1) squares off with Octavian Gratii (7-19-1) at super welterweight and Ireland’s Steven Cairns (1-0) looks to continue the good start to his professional career in the super featherweight division.

Argentine legend Marcos Maidana will also be at the Classic Remise in Dusseldorf as a special guest of Legacy Sports Management. The former two-weight world champion turned promoter will have a keen eye on the show who works in cooperation with the Legacy Fight Night series.

