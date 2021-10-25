Legacy Sports Management is back with its flagship event Legacy Fight Night from the Classic Remise in Dusseldorf, Germany on November 13th. Former world title challenger WBA #12 cruiserweight Mike Perez (25-3-1, 16 KOs) tops the bill against Argentine Jose Gregorio Ulrich (17-4, 6 KOs) in a ten round contest.

Perez made his long-awaited comeback back in August on the first installment of the Legacy Fight Night Series in Dubai with a demolition job over Tony Salam, winning via a fourth round stoppage claiming the WBA Inter-Continental cruiserweight title. Ulrich’s last fight was against Mateusz Masternak in Poland just under one year ago losing by a 7th round stoppage.

An all-South American affair between Argentina’s Augustin Mauro Gauto (16-0) and Venezuelan David Barreto (16-1) supports the evening’s main event in the light flyweight division alongside local super middleweight Timo Rost (11-1-2).

Jamaican heavyweight Lenroy Thomas (24-5-1) takes on Argentine Marcos Antonio Aumada (21-10) over 8 rounds. Fellow Legacy stablemate Ramona Graeff (1-0) faces off against Marina Sakharov (5-13-2) of France. Graeff made a good start to life in the pro ranks defeating Karina Kopinska on her professional debut in Dubai.

2016 Olympian Hamza Touba makes his professional debut against Mishiko Shubitidze (17-19-3) in the super flyweight division and Irish-based Slovakian Vladimir Belujsky (12-3-1) joins the fun in the super middleweight division.

Heavyweight Idrissou Djeretchissou makes his professional debut in a 4 round bout, Yaser Yueksel (11-3-1) squares off with Octavian Gratii (7-19-1) at super welterweight and Ireland’s Steven Cairns (1-0) looks to continue the good start to his professional career in the super featherweight division.

Argentine legend Marcos Maidana will also be at the Classic Remise in Dusseldorf as a special guest of Legacy Sports Management. The former two-weight world champion turned promoter will have a keen eye on the show who works in cooperation with the Legacy Fight Night series.