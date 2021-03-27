In a rematch, Dillian Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs) got his revenge by stopping Alexander Povetkin (36-3-1, 25 KOs) in the fourth round to reclaim the WBC interim heavyweight title on Saturday night at the Europa Point Sports Complex in Gibraltar. Whyte took the fight to Povetkin in round one. Both attempted to land haymakers as the bout progressed with Whyte connecting more often. Whyte finally dropped Povetkin in round four. He beat the count but the bout was waved off. Time was 2:39. The 41-year-old Povetkin seemed shaky from the get-go, possibly from contracting Covid-19 a few months ago.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Well ummm, I guess I was wrong. Congrats to Whyte for his revenge win…
Anyone wanna see Wilder Vs Whyte?
Same here brother, I was wrong. I predicted Provektin to win. I really did feel Provektin had an edge going into the fight since he appeared so focused and ready to prove his first KO was not a fluke. Not the first time I have been wrong. I am okay to admit when I am wrong. Have a great evening!
You too brother…
Wilder is washed up. Whyte in 2.
Not impressed , he beat a 41 year old who just had COVID, and was off from the start of the fight . Wilder will ko this slow bum
Fury will eat Whyte for breakfast, and under Eddy Reynoso, I think Andy Ruiz can give Whyte his 3rd loss too.
AJ vs Whyte 2 is a close call.
Whyte would knock Deontay Wilder out in 2 rounds.
Okay ,give Dillian his overdue shot now he deserves it!!! Povetkin is another worthy opponent he has defeated!!
watching Whyte going in for the stoppage reminded me of Tim Witherspoon throwing the overhead shots affectionately called “The Can Opener”.
* walking a chair over to Povetkin …. extremely classy
I was wrong and lost my money as well, but Those wild swings of Whyte would get him in trouble against one of the young guns. Yoka would beat him in my opinion.
Povetkin looked old and had no legs from the start, good win for Whyte.
In all honesty, they both looked really amateurish. Povetkin had no legs when he entered the ring. His career is finished. Whyte? The next tough opponent he faces will end his career. This fight came down to who landed the first big haymaker!
Yes, that was a pretty sad exhibition. Povetkin used to be a very good fighter, but at 41yo and showing terrible balance and stamina, possibly as a result of his recent COVID infection, he looked shot.
And despite the fact that he won the fight, Whyte looked slow, clumsy and wild. Of course, outside of AJ and Fury, he’s got the best resume in the division so should be in line for a big payday soon. And after that performance it’s hard to imagine that anyone is avoiding him.
Povetkin had no balance. He was on unsteady legs from the start. Age, Covid19 combined with Whytes punches was the factors in defeat.
Whatever the reason is, Povetkin is not the same anymore.
Let’s be honest. A younger Povetkin would have knocked out Whyte.
Best fight for Whyte is against an Eddy Reynoso trained Andy Ruiz.
Ruiz will stop Whyte in 8. It will be a great fight.
Michael Hunter Jr. would be best served moving down to bridgerweight . He can win a world title there.
If he fights White, I can think can beat him. Hunter’s IQ is too high for Whyte to deal with.
Ok, it’s done and over… NOW, it’s time for both to retire … YES , BOTH.. To think that Whyte has a chance in the heavyweight divison is crazy… powerful but SLOW.. VERY SLOW indeed … GEITCH !!! What more can I say …
Povetkin looked like shit. You could tell before the fight the shape he was in that he wasn’t there. Every exchange he was off by six inches. Whyte looked great but I don’t think this fight tells us anything.