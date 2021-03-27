In a rematch, Dillian Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs) got his revenge by stopping Alexander Povetkin (36-3-1, 25 KOs) in the fourth round to reclaim the WBC interim heavyweight title on Saturday night at the Europa Point Sports Complex in Gibraltar. Whyte took the fight to Povetkin in round one. Both attempted to land haymakers as the bout progressed with Whyte connecting more often. Whyte finally dropped Povetkin in round four. He beat the count but the bout was waved off. Time was 2:39. The 41-year-old Povetkin seemed shaky from the get-go, possibly from contracting Covid-19 a few months ago.