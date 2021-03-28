48-year-old Hall of Fame boxer Oscar de la Hoya has announced that he is coming out of retirement. The announcement was made during a Triller press conference for Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren.
Snoop Dogg: I keep seeing you in the ring but I don’t see you in the ring.
Oscar: You’re part owner of Triller, uh Fight Club, why don’t don’t you, uh…
Snoop Dogg: I think it’s you that should tell them. It’s you, not me.
Oscar: July 3, I’m making my comeback.
Snoop Dogg: Ooohhhhhhhhhhhhhh.
Oscar then dropped the mic and walked off the stage. No opponent announced. No venue. But it looks like the Golden Boy will fight on a Triller show. Oscar (39-6, 30 KOs) last fought in 2008 against Manny Pacquiao.
Against who? A Youtuber?
Good point! You know Oscar would not want to come back and look bad against anybody able to really hurt and embarrass him. Oscar has been in the game for a long time. He knows what to do to look good and make one thing; money! Him and Snoop would be better off smoking doobies together and calling it a day!
FISHNETS MAKES HIS RETURN!!!!
Few soft opponents are on sight, depending on what weight he will make his come back: 160 Jermall Charlo or GGG, 168 Lemieux or Canelo, 175 Beterbiev, 154 is being considered too, Fundora or Tszyu in case. Welcome back Oscar
Mike: agreed. If he really wants to make a stab at it though, hopefully he starts with someone NOT at the top 5 level. Its a sure way to get himself hurt. He needs at least 2 or 3 fights to ease into it.
It’s only one time he is gonna fight Tony, and I believe he is thinking in two guys: Miguel Cotto or Trinidad
Oscar like these 50 year old Tyson and Holyfield’s fighting again is a joke. Oscar never explained why he stopped throwing a jab with a 4-3 lead over Mayweather when interviewed after the fight. It’s a young man’s game not one’s living in the past and out of the limelight. Why doesn’t he fight GGG since his ace Canelo won’t?
Oscar said later that Mayweather adjusted and took the jab away from him.
Prob a mma guy. Maybe mcgregor? Obviously his secret weakness to leg kicks was exposed in UFC. Hes tainted goods there there. I cld see that happening. Mr. No boxing skill vs a very talented but old and decreped ODLH. Cld be funny to watch. Seeing how most of that card is a joke anyway
Oscar is clearly suffering the delayed effects of the shots he took to his head during the absolute caning he received against Pacquiao in his last fight in 2008.
Ridiculous.. sounds like he misses the spot light. Fighting some mma fighter that is not a professional boxer just to feed his need for attention. I’m not paying a dime for you tube triller crap
i hope he fights manny again. so i can see he’s ass kicked by a former bantam weight.
geee thanks lol
According to Yahoo Sports, he’s looking to fight Mayweather in July. Would certainly be a good payday for both, and something tells me he wouldn’t absorb a ton of punishment in such a fight. Hopefully he’s not hurting that bad for money. Can’t get the Dana White comment about cocaine being expensive out of my head. White said that in response to previous rumors about De La Hoya coming back.
Oscar vs. Munguia.