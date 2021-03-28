48-year-old Hall of Fame boxer Oscar de la Hoya has announced that he is coming out of retirement. The announcement was made during a Triller press conference for Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren.

Snoop Dogg: I keep seeing you in the ring but I don’t see you in the ring.

Oscar: You’re part owner of Triller, uh Fight Club, why don’t don’t you, uh…

Snoop Dogg: I think it’s you that should tell them. It’s you, not me.

Oscar: July 3, I’m making my comeback.

Snoop Dogg: Ooohhhhhhhhhhhhhh.

Oscar then dropped the mic and walked off the stage. No opponent announced. No venue. But it looks like the Golden Boy will fight on a Triller show. Oscar (39-6, 30 KOs) last fought in 2008 against Manny Pacquiao.