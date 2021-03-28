March 27, 2021
Boxing News

Valdez wins split decision over Segundo

Img 20210327 015001
Photo: Martín Ávila María

By Héctor Villarreal

Undefeated Dominican Geraldo “Rigondeaux” Valdez (10-0, 8 KOs) retained his WBC Latino superfly championship by split decision over Mexican Arturo “Pantera” Segundo (12-5, 6 KOs) who knocked him down in round 8 in the main event of the “Guerra de Puños Mexico vs Dominicana” card promoted by The King of Boxing at Hotel Catalonia Malecon Center in Santo Domingo, D.R.

One judge gave the fight by one point (95-94) to Segundo but the other two scored (98-91, 97-93) in favor of Valdez.

Local lightweight Francis Frometa (13-0, 8 Kos) remains unbeaten after stopping Jose Luis Roa (10-2-1, 6Kos) from Mexicali, Mx, by TKO in the tenth and final round of the fight which was considered the most exciting of the 10 bouts show.

Roberto “Hands of Stone” Duran attended the event.

Photos: Martín Ávila María

Img 20210327 015159

Dsc 8714

