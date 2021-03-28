In a scheduled 10 round main event, Alberto Ignacio Palmetta (16-1, 12 KOs) stopped Jose Alan Herrera (35-11, 23 KOs) of Mexico in round two to retain his WBA International welterweight title. The event took place at the Club Atletico Lanus, Lanus, Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Alberto Ezequiel Melian (9-2, 5KOs) of Argentina won the vacant WBA inter-Continental welterweight title with a tight unanimous decision over Frency Fortunato Saya (10-1, 8 KOs) of the Dominican Republic. The see-saw affair saw Melian down twice in round two, once in round three, and once in round five. Fortunato was down twice in the eighth and once in the tenth. The official scorecards read 94-90, 92-91 twice all in favor of Melian.

Rounding out the undercard:

Jazmin Gala Villarino UD Roxana Ayelen Bermudez

Mirco Cuello KO 1 Hector Rolando Gusman

Ricardo Javier Chavez UD Jose Israel Ibarra

TyC Sports televised the event