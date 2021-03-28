Nakajima, Chiba to fight for vacant title

By Joe Koizumi

The OPBF (Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation) bantamweight champ Takuma Inoue, the younger brother of Naoya, renounced his regional belt to pursue another shot at a world championship. Accordingly, the vacant title will be disputed by Kazuki Nakajima (9-0-1, 8 KOs) and Kai Chiba (13-1, 8 KOs) in Tokyo, Japan, on May 13.

In a dual title card, another will be a regional unification featherweight bout between OPBF ruler Satoshi Shimizu, 2012 Olympic bronze medalist, and unbeaten WBO ASPAC titleholder Musashi Mori. The latter will be the main event. It was publicly announced yesterday (Saturday) by Ohashi Promotions.