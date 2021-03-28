Aguilar crushes Cardenas in ‘toughest test’ In what was billed as the toughest test of his career, unbeaten super lightweight Omar “Pollo” Aguilar (20-0, 19 KOs) blew away Carlos “Profeta” Cárdenas (26-19-1, 16 KOs) in the first round on Saturday at the Grand Hotel in Tijuana. Time was 2:48. Nine straight KOs now for Aguilar. Takuma Inoue renounces OPBF 118lb belt

