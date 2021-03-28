In what was billed as the toughest test of his career, unbeaten super lightweight Omar “Pollo” Aguilar (20-0, 19 KOs) blew away Carlos “Profeta” Cárdenas (26-19-1, 16 KOs) in the first round on Saturday at the Grand Hotel in Tijuana. Time was 2:48. Nine straight KOs now for Aguilar.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.