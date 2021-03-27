In his pro debut, Campbell Hatton, son of British ring legend Ricky Hatton, won a four round decision against winless Jesus Ruiz (0-11). Referee’s score was 40-36.

In a clash between undefeated welterweights, Michael McKinson (20-0, 2 KOs) outpointed Chris Kongo (12-1, 7 KOs) over ten rounds to claim the WBO Global title. McKinson dropped Kongo in round one and went on to win 97-93, 96-94, 95-94.

In an upset, heavyweight Nick Webb (17-2, 13 KOs) dropped previously unbeaten Eric Pfeifer (7-1, 5 KOs) three times in the second round to get a TKO win.