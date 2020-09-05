September 5, 2020
Boxing Results

Results from Wakefield, England

Results from LS Live TV studio in Wakefield, England:

Unbeaten super lightweight Stephen McKenna (5-0, 5 KOs) scored a first round KO over Gary McGuire (1-17, 0 KOs). McGuire down three times in 73 seconds. McKenna trains at the Wild Card Gym with Freddie Roach.

19-year-old middleweight Michael Hennessy Jr., son of promoter Mick Hennessy, suffered his first pro loss against Jamie Stewart by a score of 58-56 in a six-round contest. Stewart moves to 2-0, 0 KOs, while Hennessy falls to 4-1-1, 0 KOs).

Unbeaten light heavyweight Idris Virgo (7-0-1, 1 KO) outpointed Scott Williams (0-7, 0 KOs) by a score of 40-36 in a four-rounder.

***

Alex Dilmaghani will challenge for the European super featherweight title against reigning champion Samir Ziani in the main event.

“Tono” Moran KOs Solis in six

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.

  • Since Mick Jr. is probably going to be Jamie’s promoter, I am sure he showed his future client a lot of class, after losing the fight.

    Winners show class when they lose.

    Losers like Nancy Pelosi, Lori Lightfoot, and Joe Biden do not.

    Reply
    • >
    %d bloggers like this: