Results from LS Live TV studio in Wakefield, England:

Unbeaten super lightweight Stephen McKenna (5-0, 5 KOs) scored a first round KO over Gary McGuire (1-17, 0 KOs). McGuire down three times in 73 seconds. McKenna trains at the Wild Card Gym with Freddie Roach.

19-year-old middleweight Michael Hennessy Jr., son of promoter Mick Hennessy, suffered his first pro loss against Jamie Stewart by a score of 58-56 in a six-round contest. Stewart moves to 2-0, 0 KOs, while Hennessy falls to 4-1-1, 0 KOs).

Unbeaten light heavyweight Idris Virgo (7-0-1, 1 KO) outpointed Scott Williams (0-7, 0 KOs) by a score of 40-36 in a four-rounder.

Alex Dilmaghani will challenge for the European super featherweight title against reigning champion Samir Ziani in the main event.