Weights from Corona, Calif

Luis Lopez 146.8 vs. Saul Bustos 146.7

George Acosta 140.5 vs. Estabn Munoz 143.7

Katsuma Akitsugi 127 vs. David Angeles 127.7 Venue: Omega Products International Event Center, Corona, CA

Promoter: Thompson Boxing

TV: Facebook and YouTube

