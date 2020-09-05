Yordenis Ugas 147 vs. Abel Ramos 146
(WBA welterweight title)
Omar Juarez 142.8 vs. Dakota Linger 144.4
Jesus Ramos 142.8 vs. Esteban Garcia 142
Cody Crowley 145 vs. Josh Torres 144.6
Batyr Akhmedov 140.4 vs. Rey Perez 140.6
Leduan Barthelemy 136.6 vs. Recky Dulay 137.6
Venue: Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles
Promoter: TGB Promotions
TV: FOX, FS1
Good deal. This has the potential to become a barn burner fight. Let’s hope the referee will allow intense inside fighting because a referee who works least, works best (in general).