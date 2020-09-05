Ugas, Ramos make weight

Yordenis Ugas 147 vs. Abel Ramos 146

(WBA welterweight title) Omar Juarez 142.8 vs. Dakota Linger 144.4

Jesus Ramos 142.8 vs. Esteban Garcia 142

Cody Crowley 145 vs. Josh Torres 144.6

Batyr Akhmedov 140.4 vs. Rey Perez 140.6

Leduan Barthelemy 136.6 vs. Recky Dulay 137.6 Venue: Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles

Promoter: TGB Promotions

Venue: Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles

Promoter: TGB Promotions

TV: FOX, FS1

