Now campaigning at super lightweight, Antonio “Tono” Moran (22-4-1, 18 KOs) scored a sixth round KO against Luis “Muecas” Solis (25-11-4, 21 KOs) to claim the World Boxing Association (WBA) Fedecentro title on Friday night in a studio setting at the Osceola Heritage Park Events Center in Kissimmee, Florida. After dominating the fight, Moran connected with a left hook to the body that put Solis down for the count. Time was 1:32.

In the co-feature, 18-year-old welterweight Xander Zayas (5-0, 4 KOs) scored a first round TKO against Orlando Salgado (1-1, 1 KO). Two knockdowns. Time 2:06. Zayas looks very good so far.