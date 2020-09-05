WBA (World Boxing Association) Boxing News Ad
September 5, 2020
Boxing Results

“Tono” Moran KOs Solis in six

Now campaigning at super lightweight, Antonio “Tono” Moran (22-4-1, 18 KOs) scored a sixth round KO against Luis “Muecas” Solis (25-11-4, 21 KOs) to claim the World Boxing Association (WBA) Fedecentro title on Friday night in a studio setting at the Osceola Heritage Park Events Center in Kissimmee, Florida. After dominating the fight, Moran connected with a left hook to the body that put Solis down for the count. Time was 1:32.

In the co-feature, 18-year-old welterweight Xander Zayas (5-0, 4 KOs) scored a first round TKO against Orlando Salgado (1-1, 1 KO). Two knockdowns. Time 2:06. Zayas looks very good so far.

Herring, Oquendo make weight

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
>