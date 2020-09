Herring, Oquendo make weight

Jamel Herring 129.5 vs. Jonathan Oquendo 129.6

(WBO jr lightweight title) Steven Nelson 167.6 vs. DeAndre Ware 168

Jesse Rodriguez 109.2 vs. Janiel Rivera 109.3

Jared Anderson 247.2 vs. Rodney Hernandez 255.2

D’Andre Smith 147.4 vs. Benjamin Whitaker 149.8

Ruben Cervera 130.3 vs. Rennard Oliver 130.5

Edward Vazquez 127.3 vs. Adan Ochoa 127.1

Rashiem Jefferson 125 vs. Jose Martinez 125.1 Venue: The Bubble, MGM Grand, Las Vegas

Promoter: Top Rank

TV: ESPN+ Boxing Results from Moscow

