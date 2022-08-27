Unbeaten 2020 Olympian super lightweight Tiger Johnson (5-0, 4 KOs) busted up the rugged Harry Gigliotti (8-4, 3 KOs) until referee Mark Nelson stepped in to end the beatdown at 2:17 of round five.

Unbeaten super lightweight Kelvin Davis (6-0, 4 KOs) scored a six round unanimous decision over Sebastian Chaves (5-5, 2 KOs). Davis dropped Chaves in rounds two and four, but Chaves lasted the full distance. Scores were 60-52 3x.

Lightweight Frevian Gonzalez (6-1, 1 KO) won a six round unanimous decision over Gerardo Esquivel (3-3-1, 1 KO). Gonzalez dropped Esquivel in round one. Gonzalez was deducted a point for holding in round six. Scores were 58-55, 59-54, 59-54.

In a clash of unbeaten lightweights, Abdullah Mason (4-0, 3 KOs) got all he could handle against Angel Rebollar (5-1, 3 KOs). Mason was credited with a flask knockdown in round one and won 39-36, 40-35, 40-35. First time Mason has gone the distance.

Light heavyweight Dante Benjamin Jr. (3-0, 2 KOs) outscored Leandro Silva (3-6, 2 KOs) over four. Scores were 40-36 3x.