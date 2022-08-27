Łaszczyk KOs Acevedo, remains unbeaten Unbeaten featherweight Kamil Łaszczyk (30-0, 11 KOs) knocked out Kevin Leonel Acevedo (21-5-3, 6 KOs) in the second round on Saturday night at Studio ATM, Wroclaw, Poland. The 31-year-old Łaszczyk has been a force on the Euro scene for years, but isn’t currently in the world ratings despite his lofty recond. Faust shuts out Kingpin Weights from Camden, New Jersey Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

