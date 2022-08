Unbeaten heavyweight Viktor Faust (10-0, 7 KOs) scored an eight round unanimous decision over former world title challenger Kevin “Kingpin” Johnson (35-21-1, 19 KOs) on Saturday night at the ECB Gym in Hamburg, Germany. Scores were 80-72.

It was the 42-year-old Kingpin’s second bout against an unbeaten foe in a 14 day span. He dropped a decision to Ihor Shevadzutskyi (10-0, 8 KOs) in the same ring two weeks ago.