WBO interim middleweight champion Zhanibek Alimkhanuly has been elevated by the WBO Championship Committee to “full champion” status, effective immediately. The belt was declared vacant after no deal could be reached between the now former middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade and Alimkhanuly.
As for Andrade, WBO Committee again sanctioned an interim super middleweight title fight between Andrade and Zach Parker. The WBO previously allowed Andrade to keep the middleweight title when he chose to move up to super middleweight to fight Parker for the WBO interim belt in May. That bout was postponed due to a shoulder injury suffered in training by Andrade. The WBO then ordered Andrade to defend his middleweight belt against Alimkhanuly. That didn’t happen and Andrade is now beltless for the moment.
Hopelessly, Andrade is in search of a big payday that will never come, Canelo and a lots of fan has zero interest in a fight with him. Maybe he could face Benavidez, but I doubt he might like that idea, Plant?
Bottom line: Enjoy retirement Andrade
Andrade vs Munguia or Eubank Jr., if he doesn’t want to make 160 anymore, doubt he gets the winner of Canelo or Golovkin. Maybe he should try to get rated by the WBC, IBF, and WBA at 168. 35 in 6 months, but Crawford will be 35 in 1 month, and nobody has is writing off Crawford into retirement quite yet. Crawford a lot closer to a mega fight than Andrade though.
Mungia was his mandatory but didn’t want the title shot.
I’m not surprised at all. I think Andrade thinks Parker is an easier fight than Alim (and I agree with him). If he does beat Parker, he’ll end up as champion at 168 because there’s no way Canelo will fight him and he’ll start to break up all those titles and Andrade will have one.
But he will be in the exact same position he was at 160 – absolutely no one will fight him. The only way Andrade gets a big fight is, in two or three years if he still has a title, someone like Benavidez, Morrell or Munguia looks at him and sees he’s faded and decides that having a win over him on their record is now worth the diminished risk. It’s just unfortunate for Andrade.