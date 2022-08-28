WBO interim middleweight champion Zhanibek Alimkhanuly has been elevated by the WBO Championship Committee to “full champion” status, effective immediately. The belt was declared vacant after no deal could be reached between the now former middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade and Alimkhanuly.

As for Andrade, WBO Committee again sanctioned an interim super middleweight title fight between Andrade and Zach Parker. The WBO previously allowed Andrade to keep the middleweight title when he chose to move up to super middleweight to fight Parker for the WBO interim belt in May. That bout was postponed due to a shoulder injury suffered in training by Andrade. The WBO then ordered Andrade to defend his middleweight belt against Alimkhanuly. That didn’t happen and Andrade is now beltless for the moment.