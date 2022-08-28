Four big heavyweight bouts on Top Rank’s card at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The first three have resulted in explosive knockouts.

2020 Olympic super heavyweight silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr. (3-0, 3 KOs) needed just 44 seconds to demolish Marco Antonio Canedo (4-3, 2 KOs) in the first round. Torrez bumrushed Canedo, dropped him, then put him down and out face first. Canedo was down for several minutes, but able to walk out of the ring. Torrez landed 8 of the 10 power blows he threw.

Heavy-handed heavyweight destroyer Efe “The Silent Roller” Ajagba (16-1, 13 KOs) blew away Jozsef “The Gladiator” Darmos (14-5-3, 10 KOs) in two rounds. Pretty much one-way traffic. Ajagba dropped Darmos twice in round two to end it. Time was 1:15.

Unbeaten local heavyweight prospect Jeremiah “Dreamland” Milton (6-0, 5 KOs) laid out Nick Jones (9-5, 6 KOs) with a right hand in round two. Jones missed a wild roundhouse punch leaving himself open and Milton turned out the lights. Time was 2:49.