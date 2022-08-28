August 28, 2022
Boxing Results

Pedraza-Commey ends in a draw

In a super lightweight clash between two former world champions, crafty Jose “Sniper” Pedraza (29-4-1, 14 KOs) and power-punching Richard “RC” Commey (30-4-1, 27 KOs) battled to a ten round split draw on Saturday night at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Close fight until Pedraza seemingly pulled away late. Commey was hampered from a cut over his left eye suffered in round six. Scores were 97-93 Pedraza, 96-94 Commey, 95-95.

Jose Pedraza: “Even though my eye was inflamed, we understood that it was done because he has a good right hand. The entire night, the whole point was to neutralize that right hand. Despite the fact that it was inflamed, I was able to do that.”

[on rounds 9 and 10] “I landed a great body shot. I felt that I hurt him, and that gave me the inspiration to keep going after him. I actually believe those were the rounds that gave me the victory tonight, despite what the scorecards say.”

“I’ve never turned down a fight, and I’m not going to start now. Whatever Top Rank wants for me. If they demand a rematch, I’m ready to give Richard Commey a rematch because he deserves it and I have the utmost respect for him. Ultimately, my goal is to win a world title once again. Whatever I have to do, that’s what I’m willing to do.

Richard Commey: “It is a draw. Obviously, I have to go back home and see my people. I love my people, and I gotta go back there, do what I gotta do.”

Heavyweight Explosion Results (all KOs)

