YouTube boxer KSI stopped two opponents in one night Saturday before PPV audience on DAZN and a crowd of 20,000+ at London’s O2 Arena. One opponent was a rapper, the other was a real pro boxer named Luis Alcaraz Pineda, who brought in a record of 2-5, 0 KOs with four KO losses.

On that telecast, it was announced that boxer Hasim Rahman Jr. will face Vitor Belfort on DAZN PPV October 15 in the UK.

YouTube boxer Jake Paul says he’s signed an unnamed opponent for October.

Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions has announced the next Hollywood Fight Nights boxing card set for Thursday, November 3 at the Quiet Cannon / Montebello Country Club will again feature ‘King’ Callum Walsh in an eight-round junior middleweight bout. UFC Fightpass will stream live.

The NSAC has assigned Russell Mora to be the third man in the ring for the September 17 trilogy fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin. Judges are Steve Weisfeld, Dave Moretti and David Sutherland. Moretti and Weisfeld both worked Canelo-GGG 2 and both scored that fight for Canelo. Moretti also worked Canelo-GGG 1, scoring that one for GGG.