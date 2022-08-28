Undefeated featherweight prospect Nathan Rodriguez (9-0, 8 KOs) scored an explosive first-round knockout victory over Moises Flores (25-7-1, 17 KOs) in the main event of a MarvNation Promotions card Saturday evening at Smith Park in Pico Rivera, California. Rodriguez, who had spent his first eight fights fighting in Costa Rica and Mexico, recently turned 18, which allowed him to finally compete in front of a hometown audience. The rising prospect exceeded expectations and finished Flores at 2:11 of the opening round.

In the co-main event, Alejandro “Pin Pon” Reyes (9-0, 5 KOs) of Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico passed the toughest test of his career with a unanimous decision win over Raymundo Rios Cardiel (4-9-2, 3 KOs) of Gomez Palacio, Durango, Mexico. Reyes, a super lightweight prospect who trains out of the Westside Boxing Club in Los Angeles with trainers Jose and Nacho Saucedo, worked from a calm jab before landing hard right hands and counter left hooks to his opponent. After dominating each round, Reyes won with scores of 59-55, 60-54 and 60-54.

Keith Carson (1-6-1) of Pomona, Calif. scored an upset split decision win over previously undefeated Chinese prospect Hongke Zeng (1-1, 1 KO). Carson used his experience to overwhelm Zeng across four rounds of welterweight action. One judge had it 38-37 for Zeng, while two others had 38-37 for Carson.

Jacob Macalolooy (3-0, 2 KOs) of San Diego, California defeated Salvadoran prospect Josue Zamora (1-1, 1 KO) via unanimous decision in a four-round welterweight clash. Macalolooy won with scores of 40-35, 39-36 and 39-36.

Scott Alexander (17-5-2, 8 KOs) of Los Angeles, California scored a stoppage win over Jaime Solorio (12-5-2, 9 KOs) of Ensenada, Baja California in a heavyweight bout initially slated for eight rounds. After taking many hard shots, the referee ended the fight at the end of the third round.