Lightweight Pedro Bernal (10-1-2, 3 KOs) of Mexico City successfully defended his WBC world youth title versus Georgie Payne (5-3, 2 KOs) of Australia on Saturday night by ten round unanimous decision. The event took place at the Hamilton Convention Centre in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada with Daniel Otter, Managing Director of Three Lions Promotions promoting the event.
Other Results:
John Mannu SD Jake Daoust (super welterweight)
Diana Tapia SD Carolyn Redmond (female super welterweight)
Antonio Napolitano UD Viktor Rangel (middleweight)
John Michael Bianco TKO Tommy Houle (super middleweight)
Derek Kuchmey UD Hector Hurtado (light heavyweight)