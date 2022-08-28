Formerly undisputed super lightweight world champion Josh Taylor started the year with all four belts, but he has now relinquished his WBC, WBA, and most recently IBF titles and holds only the WBO title as he aims for a return match with Jack Catterall, whom he defeated controversially in February.
“Yes I vacated and I will continue to do whatever it takes to be in a position to make the rematch with Jack Catterall happen,” Taylor told Sky Sports. “He is with BOXXER now and therefore it should be easy-peasy to make seeing as they work so closely with Top Rank.”
The IBF has ordered #1 Jeremias Ponce and #2 Subriel Matias to fight for the vacant IBF world title.
Matias is going to DESTROY Ponce.
That’s what happens when you become undisputed champion, you suddenly have four different organizations looking at you for mandatory fights and they don’t care if you had one which was controversial, you satisfied the WBO with the first Catterall fight, so here comes the rest of them with their fights. Sometimes you can get lucky and have one fight satisfy more than one organization, like Devin Haney will if he ends up fighting Loma after Kambosos.
Jeremias Ponce – Subriel Matias for the vacant title. Should be an excellent fight!
Why would he do that for?
The Catterall rematch is probably going to pay a lot better than fighting Ponce will.
Catterall boxed your socks off, Mr. Taylor. You won 3 rounds, MAX. You are not the TRUE champion.
but hes doing everything he can to secure a rematch with Catterall to leave no doubt.
He is doing everything to give his opponent a rematch after a controversial win. I must give respect to that.
Watched the Catterall fight very closely and replayed some rounds. Lots of headlocks from both guys, they both headlocks each other just about an equal amount of times. Also, I wasn’t convinced Catterall went out there and took round 12. And, the point deduction off of Taylor was a bs call. If Catterall really won, it was because of a gift point deduction, otherwise, pretty much a draw. Plus, in Taylor’s home country. If it was 6-5-1 in rounds for Taylor, the knockdown and point deduction only thing that had him losing by 1 point.