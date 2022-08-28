Formerly undisputed super lightweight world champion Josh Taylor started the year with all four belts, but he has now relinquished his WBC, WBA, and most recently IBF titles and holds only the WBO title as he aims for a return match with Jack Catterall, whom he defeated controversially in February.

“Yes I vacated and I will continue to do whatever it takes to be in a position to make the rematch with Jack Catterall happen,” Taylor told Sky Sports. “He is with BOXXER now and therefore it should be easy-peasy to make seeing as they work so closely with Top Rank.”

The IBF has ordered #1 Jeremias Ponce and #2 Subriel Matias to fight for the vacant IBF world title.