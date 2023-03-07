Results from the Dominican Republic By Robert Coster on a card held on Saturday in Sosua, Dominican Republic, US boxers had mixed results against local battlers. The main event saw up and coming cruiserweight Richard “Popeye the Sailor Man” Rivera ( 24-1, 18 KOs), 181lbs from Connecticut, made short work- in one round -of Ezequiel Urena,(6-5) 178 lbs; local boy Misael Vazquez (13-4), 130, snapped the unbeaten record of Malik Lewis (7-1 ), 132lbs with a 6 round unanimous decision; Dominican Brainer Vasquez (16-5, 9 KOs), 138lbs, outpointed Courtney Jackson{23-4 } over 8 rounds Errol Spence backs Harrison Abreu, Barrera, Martinez win in Miami Like this: Like Loading...

