By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBC, WBA, IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence has offered to back WBO#4 super welterweight Tony Harrison (29-3-1,21KO’s) for $10,000 on social media to defeat WBO#1,WBC#1 super welterweight Tim Tszyu (21-0,15KO’s) on Sunday (Saturday in USA) for the WBO interim title at the Quos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia televised on Foxtel Main Event and Kayo Sports PPV and Showtime in the USA.

Glenn Jennings who manages Tszyu told Fox Sports.“Errol is one of these guys that spends an enormous amount of time having fights on social media, rather than in the ring. Although now there’s talk he will come up to Tim’s weight class, and we certainly hope he does. I know that’s a fight Tim would like.

“And depending on the circumstances, Harrison, Charlo, Spence would be a nice running order. We’d love to get Spence as soon as he comes up.”