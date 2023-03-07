French Olympic gold medalist Tony Yoka will return in a 10-round main event this Saturday, March 11, against former world title challenger Carlos Takam at Zenith Paris in Paris, France. Yoka-Takam and undercard bouts will stream live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+.

Yoka (11-1, 9 KOs) is coming off a majority decision loss to Martin Bakole last May. Gatekeeper Takam recently ended Arslanbek Makhmudov’s knockout streak by forcing him to go 10 rounds for the first time. He has lost two straight.