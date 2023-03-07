Rivalta Boxing (Henry Rivalta) had their first event of 2023 this past Friday at the Double Tree Hotel by the Miami Airport & Convention Center in Miami, Florida.

Highly decorated Cuban national team member Victor Abreu (3-0, 1 KO) of Cienfuegos, Cuba defeated Cristian Perez (10-7, 7 KOs) of Venezuela. Abreu won the vacant North American Boxing Association super bantamweight title by 10 round unanimous decisión.

The 6’3 southpaw and amateur of 250 fights Yordan Barrera (2-0) defeated the more experienced Winston Campos (33-9-6, 19 KOs) of Nicaragua by 10 round unanimous decision. Barrera of Guantanamo, Cuba won the vacant North American Boxing Association super welter title in just his 2nd professional bout.

Local favorite Anthony Martinez (15-2, 13 KOS) of Miami defeated former world title challenger Santander Silgado Gelez(32-15, 26 KOs) of Colombia by 10 round unanimous decisión to win the vacant NABA Silver heavyweight title.

The 6’6″ 265-pound Cuban National Team amateur stand-out Nestor Santana (2-0, 2 KOs) stopped Marcus Maulding (3-6, 3 KOs) of Detroit, Michigan in round 1 of their 6 round heavyweight bout.

In a battle of giants, 6’6 former Cuban national team member Fernando Cuza (2-0, 1 KO) stopped previously unbeaten 6’5 William Vandervier (1-1, 1KO) of South Dakota.

Rounding out the undercard…

Billy Rodriguez TKO 1 Richard Morales

Brayan Leon KO 2 Samuel Miller

Victor Darocha UD Lawrence Gabriel

Alexander Hernandez SD Jaime Arredondo