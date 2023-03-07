Rising prospect Isaiah Johnson remained undefeated with a six-round unanimous decision over veteran upset-specialist Antonio Sanchez in a junior welterweight bout that headlined an entertaining eight-bout card at The Newtown Athletic Club.

The show was promoted by RDR Promotions.

Johnson of New Jersey boxed very well, and had Sanchez in trouble on several different occasions, but the experienced Sanchez was able to hold off the fast and energetic Johnson. Johnson was bever challenged and cruised home with the win by scores of 60-54 twice and 59-55. Johnson is now 7-0. Sanchez of Toa Alta, Puerto Rico is 7-16-3.

Oscar Barajas scored a six-round majority decision over Roberto Gomez in a battle of “Philly-Spoiler’s” in a junior welterweight contest. Barajas of Zamora, Mexico won by scores of 58-56 twice and 57-57 and is now 19-8-3. Gomez of Mexico City is 5-2.

Erron Peterson and Tariq Green battled to a six-round split draw in a middleweight bout. Peterson came out strong and took the first half of the fight. Green made a late rally, and was able to salvage the draw. Scores were 58-56 for each fighter, and a third card was even at 57-57. Peterson of Philadelphia is 3-0-1. Green of Philadelphia is 2-2-1.

Nimal Farmer scored a vicious second round stoppage over Brois Nde in a scheduled four-round junior welterweight bout. In round two, Farmer landed a perfect uppercut to the jaw of Farmer that sent him down hard on his back. Nde was down for several minutes, but was able to leave the ring on his strength. The time was 39 seconds. Farmer of Lindenwold, New Jersey is 3-0 with three knockouts. Nde of Harrisburg, PA is 4-2.

Najeem Johns stopped Raekwon Butler in the opening round of their four-round junior welterweight bout. Johns caught Butler with a hard left on the ropes and the set off a flurry that forced a referee stoppage. Johns of Darby, PA is 3-0 with three knockouts. Butler of Brooklyn, NY is 5-5.

Dominique Mayfield won a four-round unanimous decision over Jerome Aiken in a heavyweight bout. Mayfield of Philadelphia won by scores of 40-36 twice and 39-37 and is now 3-1. Aiken of Annapolis, MD is 1-7-1.

Ali Ellis made a successful pro debut with a third round stoppage over Jonathan Wiles in a heavyweight tussle. Ellis started breaking down Wiles as Wiles was deducted a point in round three for holding. Later in the round Ellis dropped Wiles and the fight was over. Ellis of Philadelphia is 1-0 with one knockout. Wiles of Philadelphia is 0-3.

In the fight of the night, Brendan O’Callaghan outlasted Soslan Alborov via fourth and final round stoppage in their junior middleweight rematch. The action was hot, heavy and furious from the opening bell. Alborov got on the board first by dropping O’Callaghan just moments into the contest. Then moments later, both guys landed simultaneously that sent both fighters to the canvas for the rare double knockdown. Alborov and O’Callaghan continued to pound away at each other, and in the final frame, O’Callaghan dropped Alborov with a perfect left hook. With Alborov hurt, O’Callaghan jumped on his opponent and the fight was stopped at 2:05. O’Callaghan of Philadelphia is 5-1-1 with two knockouts. Alborov of Philadelphia is 1-2-1.