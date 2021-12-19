Warning: Error while sending QUERY packet. PID=32530 in /home/admin/web/fightnews.com/public_html/wp-includes/wp-db.php on line 2056
Boxing News: Results from Tampa » December 18, 2021

December 18, 2021
Boxing Results

Results from Tampa

In a clash between unbeaten super lightweights, WBO #3, IBF #3 Liam Paro (22-0, 13 KOs) scored a ten round split decision over WBO #8 Yomar Alamo (20-1-1, 12 KOs). Alamo dropped Paro in round one, but it was Paro prevailing 96-93, 95-94 on two cards, with Alamo up 95-94 on the third card.

Morrell retains WBA super middle title

