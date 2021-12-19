Results from Tampa In a clash between unbeaten super lightweights, WBO #3, IBF #3 Liam Paro (22-0, 13 KOs) scored a ten round split decision over WBO #8 Yomar Alamo (20-1-1, 12 KOs). Alamo dropped Paro in round one, but it was Paro prevailing 96-93, 95-94 on two cards, with Alamo up 95-94 on the third card. Morrell retains WBA super middle title

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

