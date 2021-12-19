Morrell retains WBA super middle title Unbeaten WBA super middleweight regular champion David Morrell Jr. (6-0, 5 KOs) scored a fourth round TKO over Alantez Fox (28-3-1, 13 KOs) on Saturday night at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Morrell dropped Fox in round four and Fox’s corner threw in the towel during Morrell’s follow-up barrage. Time was 2:06. Results from Tampa Results from San Antonio

