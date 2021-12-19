WBC female flyweight champion Marlen Esparza moved to 11-1, 1 KO with a ten round unanimous decision over former WBA champion Anabel “Avispa” Ortiz (31-5, 4 KOs). Scores were 100-88, 95-94, 99-90. Esparza credited with two dubious knockdowns.

In a clash of undefeated featherweights, Victor Morales (15-0-1, 8 KOs) and Rudy Garcia (12-0-1, 2 KOs) battled to a ten round draw. Scores were 96-94 Morales, 97-93 Garcia, 95-95.

Rugged welterweight Rusian Madiyev (14-2, 5 KOs) pounded on Luis Hernandez (21-2, 19 KOs) over ten rounds. Scores were 99-91, 99-91, 98-92.

NABF welterweight champion Raul Curiel (11-0, 9 KOs) scored a seventh round KO over local hero Kendo Castaneda (17-5, 8 KOs). Curiel dropped Castaneda in round three and finished him with a body shot in round seven. Time was 1:20. Five straight losses for Kendo.

Unbeaten bantamweight John “Scrappy” Ramirez (8-0, 7 KOs) stopped late sub Miguel Rebullosa (4-13, 5 KOs) in round two. Three knockdowns for Scrappy. Time was 2:21.

Lightweight Nick Sullivan (5-0, 1 KO) outpointed Erick Benitez (2-2, 1 KO) over four 39-37 3x.