December 18, 2021
Boxing Results

Results from San Antonio

WBC female flyweight champion Marlen Esparza moved to 11-1, 1 KO with a ten round unanimous decision over former WBA champion Anabel “Avispa” Ortiz (31-5, 4 KOs). Scores were 100-88, 95-94, 99-90. Esparza credited with two dubious knockdowns.

In a clash of undefeated featherweights, Victor Morales (15-0-1, 8 KOs) and Rudy Garcia (12-0-1, 2 KOs) battled to a ten round draw. Scores were 96-94 Morales, 97-93 Garcia, 95-95.

Rugged welterweight Rusian Madiyev (14-2, 5 KOs) pounded on Luis Hernandez (21-2, 19 KOs) over ten rounds. Scores were 99-91, 99-91, 98-92.

NABF welterweight champion Raul Curiel (11-0, 9 KOs) scored a seventh round KO over local hero Kendo Castaneda (17-5, 8 KOs). Curiel dropped Castaneda in round three and finished him with a body shot in round seven. Time was 1:20. Five straight losses for Kendo.

Unbeaten bantamweight John “Scrappy” Ramirez (8-0, 7 KOs) stopped late sub Miguel Rebullosa (4-13, 5 KOs) in round two. Three knockdowns for Scrappy. Time was 2:21.

Lightweight Nick Sullivan (5-0, 1 KO) outpointed Erick Benitez (2-2, 1 KO) over four 39-37 3x.

Morrell retains WBA super middle title
Valenzuela stops Dulay, WBA #1 Dulay victorious

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Hitchins – Hawkins was on the Minneapolis card. Hitchins looked excellent btw. But that body shot Curiel stopped Kendo Castaneda with was gruesome!

    Reply

  • Interesting…I will keep an eye on Hitchins. I will see if Hitchins develops at least a sharp/stinging punch. I will see how Hitchins later reacts against an opponent with decent/good pop, high punch output and solid pressure skills. In addition, I want to see if Hitchins develops his jab to an opponent’s gut.

    As for now, Hitchins has promising rhythm, and apparently, he is a big fan of FMJ’s boxing style. FMJ may have found his “mini me,” but we will see in due time.

    Reply